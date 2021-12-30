A victim was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center after suffering a gunshot wound Wednesday.

Wilmington police are investigating a shooting that left one victim with life-threatening injuries.

According to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department, a male victim arrived at New Hanover Regional Medical Center Wednesday night with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was driven to the hospital.

A crime scene location has yet to be determined due to the victim being in surgery.

Information gathered so far indicates this is an isolated incident. The release added more details will be provided as they become available.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington police investigate Wednesday night shooting