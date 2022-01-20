Wilmington police investigate Wednesday shooting near Market Street

Wilmington police are investigating a shooting that injured one on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a Wednesday shooting that injured one near Market Street.

According to a news release from the department, units were dispatched around 5 p.m. to Market Street and Gingerwood Road where shots had allegedly been fired into a vehicle.

When they arrived, officers did not locate any vehicles or victims, but a 22-year-old man arrived at Cape Fear Hospital moments later with a gunshot wound. The car he arrived in had a bullet hole in the passenger side, the release said.

The victim, Monteri Junious, was in critical condition and transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for further treatment.

According to the release, based on their preliminary investigation, police believe the victim was targeted and followed, and this was an isolated incident.

WPD is investigating the shooting, and anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 919-343-3609, send a message to 847411 with the keyword WPDNC or use the Tip 411 app.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington police investigate shooting near Market Street