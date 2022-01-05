Wilmington police investigating apparent shooting along Vandever Avenue

Wilmington police are at the scene of a shooting that occurred a little before 2:45 p.m. outside Richardson Grocery, located at the corner of N. Locust Street and Vandever Avenue.

Eight evidence markers showed where gun shell casings landed on North Locust Street. A Wilmington police detective could be seen picking up the casings and placing them into small Manila envelopes.

Wilmington police investigate an apparent shooting along Vandever Avenue as a police helicopter flies away on Jan. 5, 2022.

It’s unclear how many people were injured, though at least one was flown to the hospital. Neighbors did not want to speak with reporters, though looked on from inside the front doors of their homes.

This is a developing story. Check back at Delaware Online for updates.

