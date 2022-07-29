Wilmington Police investigating shooting outside West Center City McDonald's

Wilmington Police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting that began by Hicks Anderson Community Center and ended outside the McDonald's on W. Fourth Street in West Center City.

According to police, a 33-year-old man was injured in the incident, which occurred just before 3:30 p.m. The victim was shot at least once in the leg, according to emergency radio communications from New Castle County first responders.

Police said the man was listed as "stable" at a local hospital.

As of 4:30 p.m., the entire parking lot of the McDonald's was closed, marked off with crime scene tape. Officers, several in civilian clothing wearing vests that identified them as police, swarmed the lot.

Five evidence markers could be seen near the sidewalk with W. Fourth Street and about six more markers were located at the entrance to the fast-food restaurant. A trash can was knocked on its side and clothing, including silver-looking sneakers, rested near the front doors.

Nearby, about two intersections from the restaurant, more police swarmed the area. The intersection of W. Fifth and N. Madison streets was closed off and more than 10 evidence markers could be seen in the middle of the intersection.

Teresa Collins, a West Center City resident who was in the area at the time of the shooting, said she didn't see what occurred but was told by neighbors that the incident began at W. 5th and N. Madison streets. That's where several masked people popped out of a minivan and ran toward the McDonald’s, she said.

Paramedics ultimately found the victim at the McDonald's.

Collins said the violence in the area worries her.

“It’s always a concern,” she said. “This is the third shooting where our cars got shot and there’s a camera right there.”

Collins pointed to a security camera at the intersection of W. Fifth and N. Madison streets.

“This is like the most unsafe spot,” she said, adding she tries to keep her children in there home. The area has seen several fatal shootings over the years.

On Friday afternoon, detectives could also be seen photographing an area on the ground, near Hicks Anderson Community Center. A black Chrysler Town & Country minivan with its driver's side and driver's side passenger door open was stopped in the street near the intersection.

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki arrived to that scene just before 4:45 p.m., where he could be seen looking at evidence markers. Crowds also looked on as police investigated both scenes.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Kevin Murphy at (302) 576-3972.

