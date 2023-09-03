Wilmington police investigating deadly shooting Saturday night

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Creekwood neighborhood that left one person dead.

Shortly after 11:15 p.m. Saturday, police were in the neighborhood responding to a call for service when they heard gunshots nearby, according to a news release.

The officers were attempting to locate the gunfire when a ShotSpotter activation pointed them toward the 1100 block of Stewart Circle, the release stated.

When they arrived, they found one person suffering from gunshot wounds. The person was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he died, according to police.

The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, the police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609. The public can also use the anonymous Tip 411 app.

Meanwhile, the police department is still investigating the fatal shooting on a 17-year-old girl on Thursday. That incident took place at a home in the 500 block of Meares Street.

More: Teen killed in shooting Thursday; Wilmington police investigating

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington police investigating deadly shooting in Creekwood