Wilmington police investigating death near bridge over Brandywine

Wilmington police are investigating a body found near 11th and Church streets, near Kirkwood Park in the Upper East Side, at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Traffic on the bridge over the Brandywine was partially closed for almost two hours.

The victim has not been identified, and the cause of death is under investigation by the Delaware Division of Forensic Science, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

