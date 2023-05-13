Wilmington police investigating fatal shooting of 38-year-old man on Friday

Wilmington police are investigating a shooting that left a 38-year-old man dead on Friday.

Police said the man was shot and killed just after 9 p.m. in the 1700 block of W. Second St.

Police have not provided more details. The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call Detective Michael Hayman at 302-576-3963.

More: 14-year-old girl survives shooting that killed man in Wilmington on Saturday, police say

Contact local reporter Cameron Goodnight at cgoodnight@delawareonline.com, or by calling or texting 302-324-2208. Follow him on Twitter at @CamGoodnight.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Wilmington police investigating shooting that killed man