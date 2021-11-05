Wilmington police investigating homicide after man found dead with apparent gunshot wound

Wilmington police are investigating a homicide Friday on River Road.

Wilmington police are investigating a homicide after a 33-year-old Bladen County man was found dead with a gunshot wound near the 4200 block of River Road Friday morning.

According to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department, around 4:45 a.m. police responded to the area in reference to an overdose when they found the victim, whose identity is not being released pending family notification.

Maggie's story: Witness to Fayetteville homicide speaks out

The release added the incident is isolated and the public is not at risk.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call WPD at 910-343-3609. People who wish to remain anonymous, can send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC or use the Tip 411 app.

Reporter John Orona can be reached at 910-343-2327 or jorona@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Bladen County man found dead with gunshot wound in Wilmington