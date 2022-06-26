Wilmington Police investigating shooting on Greenfield Street, man found dead

Wilmington police are investigating a shooting in the 1500 block of S. 11th St.

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting after a 20-year-old male was found dead between two vehicles on Greenfield Street.

According to a Sunday news release, officers responded to the 1500 block of S.11th St. in reference to a ShotSpotter notification, which detects gunshots in the city. The victim was lying face down and suffered from a gunshot wound.

Officers started CPR until EMS paramedics arrived. The man died at the scene from his injuries. The victim's name is being withheld until a family member is notified.

WPD officials are asking anyone with information to call the department at 910-343-3609 or to send an anonymous message to 847411 by using the keyword WPDNC, adding a space, and typing the information. Information may also be submitted using the department's app.

"We send our condolences to the victim’s family and friends during this tragic event," WPD officials said.

