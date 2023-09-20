Wilmington police investigating shooting near elementary school Wednesday afternoon

Wilmington police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Kirkwood and North Pine streets Wednesday afternoon as school was letting out.

At least 16 evidence markers could be seen on the street, located directly across from Montessori Academy at Christina. The shooting occurred on the opposite block from Bancroft Elementary School, where students were being dismissed.

Wilmington Police patrol vehicles could be seen by the school, with officers stationed in the blocks around the building.

Wilmington police are investigating a shooting on North Pine Street, near Bancroft Elementary School, on Wednesday.

Several residents who stood outside near where the shooting occurred said an automatic weapon was used. Wilmington police have not yet provided details about the incident.

The pink cones police used as evidence markers were clustered in about a 10-square-foot area on the street, and bullet casings could be seen nearby.

Two young adults who stopped to look at the scene said they knew the victim. They said they were surprised, given the number of shots, that the person was only hit several times.

Others who gathered in the area on Wednesday afternoon expressed shock at the number of shell casings, one asking, “Was there a shootout or something?”

Several dozen police were on the scene as detectives gathered evidence.

Multiple balloons were tied to a stop sign at the intersection of Eighth and North Pine streets, marking a memorial for someone previously killed on the block.

