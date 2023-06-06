Wilmington police investigating Sunday morning shooting

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shooting.

According to a news release, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Plum Nearly Lane around 1:15 a.m. Once at the scene, they found Nyquay Rouse suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers were able to stabilize him before EMS workers arrived and took him to the hospital.

Rouse is in stable condition.

Wilmington police is asking anyone with information to contact the police department at 910-765-7822. To remain anonymous, a message may be sent to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC. The Tip 411 app may also be used to send police tips.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington police investigating Sunday shooting on Plum Nearly Lane