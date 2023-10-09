Wilmington police: Juvenile charged with murder in death of relative

The Wilmington Police Department has arrested and charged a juvenile with first-degree murder after responding to a welfare check in the 3000 block of Adirondack Way just before 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8.

After no response, officers entered the apartment where they found 34-year-old Adriana Hall deceased from a gunshot wound, according to a news release.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 17-year-old man who is a relative of the victim, the release said. He also faces armed robbery and auto larceny chages.

"Unfortunately this is another case of domestic violence that reached a deadly conclusion," the police department said. :Five of the nine homicides that have occurred in Wilmington this year have been related to domestic violence."

The police department is urging victims of domestic violence to seek help. The number to the Domestic Violence Shelter and Services is 910-343-0703. You can also visit their website for more resources and information: https://www.domesticviolence-wilm.org/do-you-need-help/.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: The Wilmington Police Department has charged a man with murder