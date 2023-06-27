Wilmington police: Juvenile driver charged after fleeing officers, colliding with home

A juvenile motorist is facing charges after colliding with a home.

A juvenile driver is being charged with multiple violations after allegedly running from police and crashing into a house on Monday.

According to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department, officers stopped a vehicle travelling on S. Fifth Avenue for running a red light on Dawson Street. The suspect started to pick up speed and fled from officers. Due to the unsafe conditions, units terminated the pursuit shortly after but continued to follow the vehicle from a safe distance.

The vehicle jumped the railroad tracks before hitting a home in the 500 block of Greenfield Street. The resident was not injured, but the juvenile driver was injured because of the collision.

The driver has been charged with felony flee to elude, speeding, stop sign violation, and possession of marijuana.

