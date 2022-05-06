Wilmington police get 'largest meth bust' after seizing more than $500,000 in drugs

The Wilmington Police Department made their largest drug bust in department history this week, recovering $500,000 in methamphetamine, $450,000 in cocaine, and more than $13,000 in cash.

Wilmington police recently made the "largest meth bust in department history," following a months-long investigation.

Investigators with the Wilmington Police Department recently seized more than 4,322 grams of methamphetamine and more than 744 grams of cocaine after executing a search warrant in the 400 block of Manly Avenue in Wilmington, according to a press release from the department.

The amount of methamphetamine recovered has a street value of $500,000. The cocaine has a value of more than $45,000. Investigators also recovered more than $13,000 in cash, according to the release.

After seizing the drugs, officers took Marcos Montiel-Lopez, a 26-year-old from Wilmington, and 31-year-old Bianca Leon-Perez from Burgaw into custody.

Montiel-Lopez has been charged with several drug-related crimes, including trafficking both methamphetamine and cocaine by possession and by manufacture, possession with intent to sell or deliver both cocaine and methamphetamine, and manufacturing, selling, delivering, or possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school and park along with two counts of resisting, delaying or obstructing a police officer.

Leon-Perez is facing the same charges, excluding the charges of resisting, delaying or obstructing a police officer.

Both Montiel-Lopez and Leon-Perez are being held under a $10 million secured bond at the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office Detention Center.

The investigation and drug seizure was conducted by the Wilmington Police Department Special Investigations Division, in collaboration with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

