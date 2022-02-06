Wilmington police: Man accused of shooting into air outside Waffle House on Market Street

Wilmington police officers responded to a Sunday morning incident at Waffle House.

Officers arrested a man early Sunday morning for allegedly shooting into the air outside a Waffle House, the Wilmington Police Department said.

According to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department, the incident occurred just before 3 a.m. at the restaurant on Market Street. Officers responded in reference to shots being fired and after arriving, six people were detained at gunpoint.

Officers determined that the suspect, Elijah Tariq Shepard, 19, was responsible for the shooting, the release said. Before officers arrived, he allegedly tossed a Glock 19 under a vehicle, the release said. It was recovered by officers, and several shell casings were located on his person, according to the release.

Shepard was charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits and going armed to the terror of the public. He was taken before the magistrate and was given an $800 secure bond.

Additional information is not being released regarding the incident at this time. Cpl. C.L. Williamson reported that no one was injured Sunday morning.

Shots fired at Breezewood Condos

In a separate incident, Wilmington officers came to the 4100 block of Breezewood Drive in reference to shots fired, according to a release.

Officers arriving on the scene Sunday found several shell casings outside the building. Williamson said there were no injuries and projectiles did not go into any apartments.

There are no descriptions of a suspect or a vehicle at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Wilmington police at 910-343-3609. People can also send tips by texting WPDNC to 847411 or through the Tip 411 app.

