Wilmington police: Man arrested, charged with assault by pointing a gun

A 20-year-old man faces charges of breaking or entering a motor vehicle and assault by pointing a gun after he was arrested by Wilmington police early Wednesday morning.

Will Gregory Osborne was arrested without incident Wednesday after police responded to a call that a vehicle was being broken into after 1 a.m. in the 900 block of Downey Branch Lane in Wilmington.

According to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department, the victim told officers the suspect pointed a gun at them and ran away after the victim confronted him. Police canvassed the area and arrested Osborne.

Osborne faces several charges, including possession of a stolen firearm, breaking or entering a motor vehicle, five counts of assault by pointing a gun, and some drug-related charges. He is being held at the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office Detention Center under an $85,000 secured bond, police said.

