Wilmington Police: Man with six speakers mounted to roof of car arrested for disturbing the peace

A man was arrested Monday morning for allegedly playing music so loud that three different police departments responded, authorities say.

Marc A. Lasalle, 22, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was charged with disturbing the peace and was arraigned in Woburn District Court.

Wilmington Police say they received several calls around 1:30 a.m. regarding loud music being played in the area of Woburn Street and Eames Street. Reading Police and Woburn Police also received the same noise complaints and responded to the scene, according to law enforcement officials.

Arriving officers say they found a car in an Eames Street parking lot with six full sized speakers mounted to its roof. Lasalle was subsequently arrested without incident.

Wilmington Police say they’ve seen an increase in large groups of cars showing up in industrial areas, playing music at high volumes. They are actively trying to put an end to these gatherings.

