Wilmington police use man's neck tattoo to identify, charge him in city shooting

The 21-year-old man charged with attempted murder for a July shooting in Wilmington was identified by the distinctive tattoo on the front of his neck, according to court documents obtained by Delaware Online/The News Journal.

The Wilmington Police Department said officers were called at 10:56 p.m. to the 1300 block of E. 28th St. on July 23. There, they found a 20-year-old man in a nearby courtyard with multiple gunshot wounds, according to court records. He was taken to Christiana Hospital with injuries to his shoulder, arm and leg, but was not fatally wounded.

An unnamed witness said they were standing next to the 20-year-old man when the man, later identified as Shaquan Koger, pulled out a concealed handgun and fired it multiple times in their direction, according to court documents. No motive for the shooting was stated.

The witness was not hit by the gunfire and was able to describe Koger — on probation at the time — enough for police to identify him as a suspect.

Police said they found Koger just one street over from the shooting on Thursday, and he was taken into custody after a short chase.

Koger has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, two counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, carrying a concealed deadly weapon and reckless endangering. He was incarcerated at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $266,000 cash bail.

