Wilmington police officer fires weapon during arrest at apartment complex

A weapon was fired by a Wilmington police officer on Monday evening during an incident that led to an unidentified person being arrested.

According to a news release from Brandon Shope, communications specialist with the Wilmington Police Department, no one was injured despite the weapon having been fired.

According to the release, the incident took place at 3950 Independence Blvd. in Wilmington, which is the address of the Hawthorne at Indy West apartment complex, located south of where Independence intersects with Carolina Beach Road.

The WPD has not released any other details about the incident, but Shope said in a text message that updates could be released later.

