Wilmington Police: One dead, suspect in custody after Sunday morning shooting

Wilmington Police officers responded to a shooting Sunday in 300 block of Williamson Drive.

An early Sunday morning altercation led to a shooting death in the 300 block of Williamson Drive.

A suspect is now in custody with the assistance of bystanders, according to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department.

Officers from the Wilmington Police Department responded at 1:14 a.m. to reports of a shooting in the area. A victim was located lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound, the release said. Life-saving measures were performed until emergency personnel arrived on the scene.

The victim was taken by EMS to Novant Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. Police officials said the name of the victim is being withheld until family are notified.

"We send our condolences to the victim's family and friends," officials stated the release.

Another two victims suffered injuries that were not life-threatening after being grazed by bullets or fragments. They are expected to make a full recovery, according to a news release.

The suspect, Rony Julian Sanchez-Rivera, 29, of Wilmington, was charged with murder and assault on a law enforcement officer. According to reports, he allegedly charged at one of the officers.

He is being held at the New Hanover County Detention Center without bail.

Lt. Leslie Irving, public information officer, reported that the incident occurred outside. The people involved in the altercation and the bystanders were together before the altercation occurred.

"With the help of bystanders, the suspect was immediately identified and taken into custody," officials said in a news release.

Additional details about the incident are not being released at this time. The department is asking anyone with information to call 910-343-3609 or to anonymously use the Tip 411 app.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Victim killed, suspect in custody after Sunday shooting in Wilmington