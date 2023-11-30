Wilmington police respond to early morning shooting

Wilmington police responded to a shooting early Tuesday morning at the 2100 block of Jefferson Street.

According to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department, officers went to the 2100 block of Jefferson Street at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday where they found a shooting victim. The person was transported to the hospital.

The incident is being investigated by the department's Criminal Investigation Division.

Anyone with information can call Wilmington police at 910-343-3609 or use the Tip 411 app.

