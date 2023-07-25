Wilmington police respond to two shootings Monday

Wilmington police are investigating two shootings in the city Monday night.

In a span of 90 minutes on Monday, Wilmington police responded to two shooting incidents, which left one person in serious but stable condition.

According to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department, shortly after 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of Hanover Street for a report that someone had been shot. When officers arrived, they located a male victim in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound. The shooting took place inside the residence. As of Monday night, the victim is in serious but stable condition and a suspect or suspects are unknown.

Prior to 8 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification in the parking lot of the Burger King at the corner of S. Third and Dawson streets. As officers were responding, subsequent 911 calls were coming in advising a shooting had taken place in the parking lot.

Upon arrival officers found three males suffering from gunshot wounds and another male suffering from a gunshot wound was located one block west from the crime scene. Wilmington police believe all involved were familiar with each other and it was not a random act of violence. According to the release, all received non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information, call 910-343-3600. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC. You can also use the Tip 411 app.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington police respond to shooting at Burger King