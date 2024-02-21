Wilmington police respond to woman threatening others with machete

A Wilmington woman was charged after threatening people with a machete in a store.

According to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to a call at a Scotchman store on 898 S. Kerr Ave. on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, the woman was still inside the store in possession of the machete. Ultimately, she dropped the machete and was taken into custody, according to the release.

Officers discovered she was also in possession of a synthetic drug known as Spice.

Carrie Shemeka McDonald, 39, was charged with possession of schedule I narcotics, going armed to the terror of the public, and resist delay and obstruct public officers.

McDonald is currently being held at the New Hanover County Jail under no bond.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington, NC police respond to machete threat at Scotchman store