Wilmington police search for arson suspect, but his connection to the fire is unclear

Police are searching for a Wilmington man who is suspected of setting fire to a mobile home, but few details have been released on his connection to the Tuesday night fire.

Officers with the Wilmington Police Department responded to a mobile home fire in the 6500 block of Greenville Loop Road around 6:47 p.m. Tuesday. Everyone inside the home was able to escape without injury, according to a news release from the department.

Luis Alberto Rebolledo Sanchez, 39, of Wilmington is suspected of setting fire to the home, according to Brandon Shope, a spokesperson for the police department. Reached Wednesday morning, Shope would not speak to whether Sanchez lived at the mobile home or how officers connected him to the fire, citing the ongoing investigation.

Law enforcement began searching for Sanchez on Tuesday night using the department's K-9 units and SABLE helicopter, Shope said. Officers are still searching areas near Greenville Loop Road and areas throughout Wilmington.

Sanchez is wanted on charges of felony arson and misdemeanor child abuse, according to a post on the department's Facebook page. Shope confirmed the charges and said they were listed in arrest warrants the department took out for Sanchez on Tuesday night.

Shope would not comment to whether the charges are related.

More: Family mourning Wilmington nightclub owner, promoter killed in Sunday shooting

M: Wilmington police: Two found dead from gunshot wounds

Sanchez was last seen wearing a long-sleeve yellow construction shirt, blue jeans and a hat. He also has a backpack and fresh scratches on his hands and face, according to the release. Sanchez was last seen on foot, but it's unclear which direction he was traveling.

“He is a wanted man right now,” Shope said, adding additional details about the case may be released later Wednesday.

Because Sanchez is considered dangerous, the Wilmington Police Department recommends people do not approach him and call 911 immediately if they encounter him.

Reporter Emma Dill can be reached at 910-343-2096 or edill@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington arson case opened after mobile home fire Tuesday night