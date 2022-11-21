Wilmington police searching for suspect in alleged armed robbery

Wilmington police are searching for the man at the center of an armed robbery on Saturday.

According to Wilmington police, a masked man wearing all black, armed with a gun, robbed the Route 38 Smoke Shop at 8:50 p.m. Saturday.

The suspect fled the scene prior to the arrival of police. A Tewksbury Police K-9 responded to the scene but was unable to find the alleged robber.

The man is described as approximately 5′10″.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Wilmington detectives at 978-658-5071.

