Wilmington police searching for suspect following alleged attempted bank robbery

Police are investigating an alleged attempted bank robbery in Wilmington.

Wilmington police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to rob a bank Wednesday morning.

According to a Wednesday news release from the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to reports of a robbery at the Wells Fargo on South College Road shortly after 9 a.m. Police said the suspect passed a note to an employee at the bank before eventually leaving on foot.

Officers are searching the vicinity of the bank for the man.

This is a developing story.

