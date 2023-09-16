Wilmington police searching for suspect following alleged fatal hit-and-run

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating an alleged late night hit-and-run left one man dead.

According to a news release from the police department, officers responded to Carolina Beach Road and Sunnyvale Drive shortly after midnight Saturday and found one male victim who had sustained "severe injuries" after being struck by a vehicle. The victim was transported to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and later died.

Police said the vehicle involved in the incident was a red or maroon pickup truck. According to the release, the driver was described as a woman with blonde hair.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released pending family notification.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 910-343-3609, or submit an anonymous tip via the Tip 411 app.

Reach reporter Jamey Cross at jbcross@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Alleged hit-and-run in Wilmington leaves one dead