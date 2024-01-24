Wilmington police see spike in illegal dirt bike use. Here are the biggest problem areas

The Wilmington Police Department has seen an increase in calls related to the use of dirt bikes and ATVs on Wilmington public roadways.

Donny Williams emphasizes the unlawful use of dirt bikes, mopeds, and ATVs on Wilmington public streets, highlighting the safety risks that these vehicles pose for juveniles.

It's a risk the Wilmington police chief knows well.

When he was 14, Williams was involved in a serious collision while driving a moped underage on the street.

"I went into a car head on," Williams said. "It threw me off and basically it severed my leg instantly except for the nerves."

Williams underwent a series of four surgeries between the date of the incident and his senior year of high school. The police chief said he still experiences a slight limp as a result of his injuries and a lasting "mental anguish."

Unfortunately, Williams' tragic event isn't an isolated incident. Collisions involving the illegal use of dirt bikes, ATVs, and mopeds persist in Wilmington.

On Christmas Day last year, a dirt bike and motorcycle collision on Market Street ended in the death of a 29-year-old man.

The 14-year-old and 10-year-old passengers of the dirt bike were ejected from their bike and transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. A second nearby motorcyclist was also ejected.

Collisions like this one are not entirely uncommon, officials with the Wilmington Police Department said.

The department has seen a recent increase in calls for service related to the illegal use of dirt bikes and ATVs on Wilmington roadways.

Biss Kistler, an officer with the department's traffic unit, said calls related to illegal dirt bike and ATV use tends to increase around the holidays and during warmer months.

"More often than not, we're seeing (dirt bike and ATV owners) driving really recklessly in large groups...and at speeds that are way too fast for the streets," Kistler said. "We also have an increased number of juveniles on these dirt bikes."

Kistler emphasized all dirt bikes, mopeds, and ATVs that are not properly registered and insured are illegal to drive on public streets. For dirt bikes and mopeds with engines over 50ccs, which can in some cases classify as a street-legal motorcycle, a motorcycle endorsement is required to legally operate these vehicles, Kistler said. This requires drivers to participate in safety and skill training courses.

Enforcement of laws pertaining to the illegal usage of dirt bikes can be a challenge, Kistler said, adding that officers don't want to escalate the danger of the situation.

"We have to make a choice," Kistler said. "Is it worth the reward to stop and talk to them or are they going to run and put themselves at greater risk?"

Police have identified greatest concern with illegal dirt bike and ATV usage in Northwest Wilmington, including areas to the east of Kerr Avenue between Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Oleander Drive. The narrowness of the roadways and the congestion of traffic increases risk, Kistler said. Additionally, danger is increased during the night when visibility is lowered.

Discussing the Christmas Day collision, Kistler said the drivers of the dirt bike "were in dark clothing and on a dark motorcycle with no lights," noting it occurred at 6:30 p.m.

"It's just an increased danger for everybody," Kistler said.

The chief agreed, recalling the seriousness of his own moped incident.

"It's just a testament that I walked away from that," Williams said. "There are folks I've grown up with that have lost their lives on these dirt bikes."

Williams urged parents not to buy these vehicles for their children.

"If you care about your kids and you value their lives, don't buy them a dirt bike...not for use in an urban area," Williams said. "Even if you're out in a rural area in a place designed for that, they need to wear a helmet and all the applicable safety equipment."

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington, NC police: Dangers of dirt bikes in city increase