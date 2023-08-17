Wilmington police: Suspect in custody after stabbing leaves one in serious condition

According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to a stabbing on Worth Drive and found one victim suffering from life-threatening stab wounds.

Wilmington police officers responded to a Thursday morning stabbing incident on Worth Drive, which left a victim with life threatening injuries.

Greg Willett, spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department, said a suspect is now in custody in connection with the incident. The victim was transported to the hospital and the status is unknown.

According to a news release from the department, at 10:50 a.m. officers responded to a residence in the 2700 block of Worth Drive. Upon arrival they located the victim who was suffering from serious, life-threatening stab wounds. The stabbing occurred as a result of a dispute between two individuals who are known to each other, according to the release.

The names of the victim and the suspect are not being released right now.

Willett said the department will release additional information later.

