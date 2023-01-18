As Wilmington police suspect foul play in death of missing woman, man charged

A Wilmington woman missing since last week is now suspected to have been killed, according to Wilmington police news release.

A Wilmington woman missing since last week found dead is now suspected to have been killed, according to a Wilmington police news release.

William Haven Hicks, 26, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and kidnapping in connection to the disappearance of 27-year-old KC Johnson.

Johnson was last seen Friday, Jan. 13, on the 1900 block of Tradd Court, the release states.

Investigators say Johnson was killed the night of her disappearance, on the 1300 block of King St, according to the release. Police believe Johnson and Hicks met recently on social media prior to her death.

Hicks, a South Carolina resident, is being held at the Myrtle Beach Police Department with no bond.

More:After body of missing Wilmington teen found, murder charge for suspect

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or use the WPD Tip411 app.

Reporter John Orona can be reached at 910-343-2327 or jorona@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Man charged after Wilmington police suspect foul play in death of missing woman