Wilmington police: Two found dead from gunshot wounds

Wilmington police are investigating shooting deaths

Wilmington police found two people dead Tuesday morning after a welfare check.

According to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department, officers were called to the 4100 block of Hearthside Drive in Wilmington at 7:58 a.m. Tuesday for an urgent check welfare call.

Once there, forced entry was required to gain access the residence and they found two dead, said Capt. Thomas Tilmon with the Wilmington Police Department.

A female victim died from a gunshot wound and a male was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A weapon was found at the scene, Tilmon said.

Tilmon added the department believes this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. Names have not yet been released and the investigation is ongoing.

