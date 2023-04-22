Wilmington police: Two injured in Saturday shooting

Two were taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center after a shooting on Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department.

Wilmington police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that was originally considered an assault call.

According to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department, officers were dispatched to a report of an assault on the 3400 block of Wilshire Boulevard around 2:35 p.m. Upon arrival, the call was upgraded to a shooting as officers found two victims suffering from a gunshot wound.

Both were taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information, call 910-765-7822. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC. You can also use the Tip 411 app.

