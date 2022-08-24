Wilmington police want to create a new museum, some say not so fast

The Wilmington Police Department hopes a $40,000 museum at its headquarters will highlight the department's history and engage the community, but some community members wonder if the money could be spent better.

The most vocal opposition has come from local and statewide advocates for justice reform, who say funding for the effort comes from failed and outdated drug enforcement policies that target minorities.

Wilmington City Council is considering an ordinance that would allow the police department to use $40,000 of NC Drug Tax revenue for the creation of a "Law Enforcement Museum" at its headquarters on Bess Street.

According to the ordinance, the department wants to display artifacts that have been collected over the years to showcase the history of police in the city.

"The items are currently stored in a room away from employees and the public," said City Manager Tony Caudle in a letter with the ordinance proposal. "WPD wants to proudly display these items and tell the history of our agency and our service to our community."

The council was set to vote on the item at its Aug. 16 meeting, but consideration of the item was unanimously continued to the council's next meeting, which is scheduled for Sept. 6.

At the council's Aug. 15 agenda briefing, council member Luke Waddell asked if the funds could be used to more directly benefit the community, suggesting the implementation of a scholarship fund for children of police officers as an example.

At the Aug. 15 meeting, Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams said the department decided to pursue a museum as a way to engage the community. Williams recounted his own experience visiting the Wilmington Police Department as a child and said he remembered seeing items in display cases there.

"...Basically we want to get community groups [to the station] to visit our law enforcement memorial and see the history of our organization because we have years of artifacts going back to the early 1900s and they're all hidden in a closet and no one gets to see," Williams said. "I think the public needs to see that stuff."

The Wilmington Police Department said in a statement that admission to the museum would be free. According to the police department, officials hope the museum gives the community a reason to visit the department to learn and engage with officers, rather than strictly for service.

"The purpose of our museum is to bridge the gap between the police department and the community, and to highlight the history of our agency and city," the department said. "The museum will serve as a permanent community engagement tool that can serve our community and will connect citizens from all backgrounds with our agency."

According to the North Carolina Department of Revenue, North Carolina Drug Tax Revenue program, also known as the unauthorized substances tax, is an excise tax on illegal drugs, liquor, and mixed beverages. A portion of these revenues is returned to law enforcement agencies across the state.

Daquan Peters, New Hanover County coordinator for Second Chance Alliance, said the police department should gather public input on what to do with these funds.

“I understand what Chief Williams’ vision is with the museum,” Peters said in a news release. “However this museum shouldn’t be funded off the backs of poor Black and brown people, who this law disproportionately impacts the most.”

The Raleigh-based justice reform nonprofit, The Fair Chance Criminal Justice Project, tweeted that, "The #NCDrugTax has unconstitutionally plundered millions of dollars from minority and low-income communities. Those funds should pay for community programs - NOT a museum dedicated to police."

The #NCDrugTax has unconstitutionally plundered millions of dollars from minority and low-income communities. Those funds should pay for community programs - NOT a museum dedicated to police. https://t.co/NAzNW2BWDV — Fair Chance Criminal Justice Project (@NCFairChance) August 18, 2022

According to a statement from the Wilmington Police Department, the department has historically used these funds to purchase equipment, pay for trainings, and produce public safety announcements and educational materials.

Wilmington City Council is next set to consider the ordinance at its Sept. 6 meeting.

