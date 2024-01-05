Wilmington is recognized as an American World War II Heritage City, one of 11 for 2023

Wilmington recently was designated as an American World War II Heritage City for 2023.

The distinction comes from the National Park Service’s American World War II Heritage City Program, which serves to recognize the historic importance of the nation’s involvement in World War II.

“War War II permeated every aspect of American life and resulted in a large migration of people within the United Sates,” the National Park Service’s website says. “Workers from around the nation had to intermingle with each other and overcome differences in order to meet war demands, forever changing the cultural landscape of the Unites States.”

What is a World War II Heritage City?

The secretary of the Interior may designate up to one city from each state and territory as an American World War II Heritage City, and after applying for recognition in August, Wilmington was selected as an honored city for 2023.

“Wilmington certainly played a critical role throughout the course of the Second World War, and this special recognition is a well-deserved acknowledgement of our place in that history. Wilmingtonians enlisted in the military, conserved at home, raised funds through massive Bond Drives, and worked in our city’s shipyards and other factories among their many other contributions,” said Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki in a statement.

“My own office window overlooks the Holocaust Memorial that has graced Freedom Plaza since 1979 and which serves as a somber reminder of that human tragedy and the lessons it has bequeathed us. Those lessons, sadly, need to be revisited today as much as they ever have.”

Wilmington is home to pieces of history like Dravo Plaza along the Christina River, Timothy Duffield’s World War II Memorial in H.B. du Pont Plaza, the Walnut Street YMCA and the former E.I de DuPont Nemours Company headquarters, among other historic landmarks and contributions during World War II.

Which U.S. cities were chosen as World War II Heritage Cities?

The 10 other 2023 designees are:

Foley, Alabama.

Tempe, Arizona.

Richmond, California.

Waterloo, Iowa.

Baltimore County, Maryland.

Johnson County and Warrensburg, Missouri.

Hastings, Nebraska.

Boulder City and Henderson, Nevada.

Yonkers, New York.

Bedford County, Virginia.

The American World War II Heritage City Program was established by the John D Dingell Jr. Conservation, Management and Recreation Act in 2019, with Wilmington, North Carolina, recognized as the first World War II Heritage City in the U.S. on Sept. 2, 2020.

The 11 latest cities honored with the distinction bring the program's total to 30 heritage cities.

