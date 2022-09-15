Wilmington sees second fatal shooting in as many days
For the second day in a row, a man has been fatally shot in Wilmington — this time in the city's East Side neighborhood.
The latest fatal shooting occurred at about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, around 26 hours after another shooting left 30-year-old Lamar Washington dead.
Background:Man shot dead Tuesday in Wilmington's Price Run community. What we know about the violence
On Wednesday, city officers were dispatched to the 900 block of N. Spruce St. where they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen, whose not been identified, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Wednesday's incident brings the number of people shot in Wilmington so far this year to 87 with 14 of them being fatalities.
These numbers are down from 2021, which saw the most homicides by gunfire — 39 — in a single year. At this time last year, 116 people had been shot in Wilmington — 25 of them fatally.
More:Tracking gun violence in Delaware
Anyone with information about Wednesday's killing should contact Detective Kevin Nolan at (302) 576-3962.
Contact Esteban Parra at (302) 324-2299, eparra@delawareonline.com or Twitter @eparra3.
Earn While You Spend With 2022's Best Cash Back CardsWhat would you do with more cash back and $0 annual fees? Check out this year's best cards. Terms apply.NerdWallet|
The Best Men's Shoes for Walking and Standing All DayMEN SHOES|
Our best-selling Wexford—as seen in Real SimpleShop the Wexford CollectionAriat|
How Long Does $1 Million Last After 60?For those with a $500k+ portfolio, download The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income to learn ways to grow your wealth and generate income from your portfolio when it matters most.Fisher Investments|
Best Walking Shoes For Arches To Ease DiscomfortThe promotion ends as soon as the reduced models are sold out.New Trends|
Locate Almost Anyone By Entering Their Name (This is Addicting!)TruthFinder|
Take Your Pick: 2022's Best Cash Back Cards.NerdWallet|
The Men's Shoes for Standing All Day Without Discomfort - Now 70% Offhoruste|
Check Out The Latest Apartment Rentals in WoodbridgeApartments.com|
Homeowners Are Trading in Their Doorbell Cams for This.Keilini|
Deal of the Day
Kate Spade Crossbody Bags Are Just $59 Today, The Lowest Price We've Seen This YearREVIEWEDView DealRecommendations are independently chosen by our editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Recommended
Police: Motorist died in fiery crash that closed I-95 near WilmingtonNEWS
Now 70% Off-The Best Women's Shoes for Walking and Standing All DaySEASIDEQ|
7 Ways to Retire Comfortably With $500kFisher Investments|
More Local Stories
2 car crash involving police vehicle closes intersection by 76ers fieldhouseNEWS
Police shoot woman who they said had shot another woman near NewarkNEWS
Kent County couple indicted on 646 child abuse charges: DOJNEWS
2 members of Wilmington's MGS gang sentenced for murders, shootingsNEWS
The Best Women's Shoes For Walking And Standing All Daymadzarato|
Sneaky Way Woodbridge Homeowners Are Getting Their Old Roof ReplacedSmart Consumer Update|
The Best Men's Shoes for Walking and Standing All DayMEN SHOES|
Are you ready for an all-new training experience?Blazepod|
More Local Stories
Raw video: Cecil County police investigating 5 killed in Elk Mills home Friday morningNEWS
FOR SUBSCRIBERSDelaware high school field hockey: Early season player rankingsSPORTS
Scenes from Wednesday night shooting on 27th Street in WilmingtonNEWS
Convicted Whitmer kidnap plotters send private eye to juror's workplaceNEWS
This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Teen shot dead in Wilmington's East Side neighborhood Wednesday