Wilmington woman charged with assault with a deadly weapon after stabbing

A 25-year-old Wilmington woman has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and breaking or entering, according to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 18, officers responded to a fight at 2828 Market St. Police had been notified that a person had been stabbed, according to the release.

Officers located a woman with a serious stab wound and rendered aid until EMS arrived on scene.

After speaking with the victim and other witnesses, officers discovered that the suspect had fled the scene after stealing property from the victim, the news release said. Officers were informed that the suspect had taken refuge in a nearby building under construction.

Ashley Maready was taken into custody by officers and charged. As of Dec. 19, Maready was being held in the New Hanover County jail under no bond.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington woman charged in connection with stabbing on Market Street