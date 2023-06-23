Wilmington woman charged with attempted murder

New Hanover County Sheriff's Office car

A Wilmington woman has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly backing over her boyfriend with her car, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

Just before 4 p.m. Thursday, 42-year-old Kari-Lynn Palmer was arguing with her boyfriend when she tried to drive away, said Lt. Jerry Brewer, public information officer with the sheriff's office.

“He laid down behind her car to try to prevent her from leaving and she ran over him,” Brewer said on Friday.

Officers with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded to 314 Friendly Lane following the incident. There, they arrested Palmer. She was later charged with driving while impaired and first=degree attempted murder, according to a record of her arrest.

This wasn’t the first time the sheriff’s pffice had responded to a domestic incident at the address. “We’ve been out there a couple times in the past 24 hours,” Brewer said.

The man who was run over is in stable condition in the intensive care unit of a local hospital, the sheriff's office said.

