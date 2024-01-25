Wilmington's Edward Teach Brewing files lawsuit against employee of competing brewery

Wilmington's Edward Teach Brewing filed a civil lawsuit in New Hanover County Superior Court Thursday seeking more than $25,000 in damages from a person it accuses of tampering with its products in at least two local stores.

The person named in the lawsuit is Erik Van Peterson, a former employee of Edward Teach who is now an employee at Wilmington's Flying Machine Brewing. The lawsuit states that Edward Teach believes Peterson was "acting in his individual capacity … and not in any official capacity of Flying Machine Brewing."

The StarNews has reached out to Peterson but has not yet received a response.

The lawsuit, filed by Edward Teach Brewing's attorney, Thomas Varnum, accuses the person of affixing labels containing QR codes to Edward Teach products at two Harris Teeter stores in Wilmington. The QR codes, the lawsuit says, linked to Facebook pages containing what the brewery says is defamatory statements about its owner, Gary Sholar.

In late December, a Facebook post by the mother of a Wilmington musician accused Sholar of inappropriate conduct toward the musician while she was playing at Edward Teach in November. The post went viral and resulted in a boycott of Edward Teach products by some patrons and businesses.

Sholar has denied any wrongdoing.

More: Wilmington brewery responds to allegations that led some businesses to drop its products

According to a news release sent by Varnum and Edward Teach, "Tampering with commercial consumer products constitutes a federal crime. The suit seeks a jury trial to determine the extent of actual damages … as well as awards of compensatory damages, punitive damages, treble damages and attorney fees to the brewery."

In response to the lawsuit, Grant Steadman, co-founder of Flying Machine Brewing Company, issued a statement.

"We have an intimate understanding of operating in a competitive market and know how important it is to have all retail products respected," the statement read. "As correctly stated in the lawsuit, any actions that may have been made by this person would have been on his own volition and 'not in any official capacity on behalf of Flying Machine Brewing.' Furthermore, this person is not in a department that has any responsibility for the sale of product to any retail establishments. We in no way condone the actions represented in the lawsuit for any reason and we believe such actions would be a violation of our company policy. Anything related to this matter will be handled internally and we will have no further comment."

