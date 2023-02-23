Wilmington's (LON:WIL) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 13% on the 6th of April to £0.027, up from last year's comparable payment of £0.024. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 2.5%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Wilmington's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Based on the last payment, Wilmington was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 11.9% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 35% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.07 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.082. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.6% a year over that time. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's encouraging to see that Wilmington has been growing its earnings per share at 12% a year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

We Really Like Wilmington's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Wilmington that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

