Wilmington's longest-serving police chief dies at 88

Darryl Lee Bruestle was the longest serving chief of the Wilmington Police Department, with 16 spent as the leader of the force before he retired. He was also a founding member of the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police.

Darryl Lee Bruestle was known by fellow law enforcement officers as a great leader who touched the lives of so many across the Port City with a life dedicated to protecting and serving the public.

The longest-serving chief of the Wilmington Police Department, died Friday at the age of 88.

Bruestle, a Michigan native spent more than 48 years in law enforcement, with 16 heading the Wilmington Police Department before he retired. He was also a founding member of the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police.

Current WPD Chief Donny Williams fondly recalled Bruestle's positive impact and leadership.

Williams met Bruestle during the summer of 1989, when the current chief was a 17-year-old intern for an at-risk youth program.

"While working part-time at the police department, I shared with him my aspirations of becoming a Wilmington Police officer," Williams stated. "The Chief made a promise to me, if I completed high school, then he would bring me into the cadet program.

"Chief Bruestle kept his promise and took a chance on a kid from the Creekwood community," he added. "That kid would go on to become the Chief of the Wilmington Police Department."

Throughout the years in various ranks and positions, Bruestle gave Williams words of encouragement to continue his career.

"I am grateful for the chance that led to an almost 30-year law enforcement career," Williams said. "He will be missed."

The journey to Wilmington

Before joining the Wilmington Police Department, Bruestle attended Michigan State University and graduated from its School of Criminal Justice in 1955. After earning his degree, he joined the U.S. Army Reserves, where he was commissioned as a second lieutenant.

After military service, he returned to Michigan and became a police officer for the Waterford Township Police Department and a chief of the Birmingham Police Department.

He continued his education at the FBI Academy in 1969 and later became an assistant director of the Police Management Division of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

In 1975, Bruestle was appointed to serve as Chief of Wilmington's police department and served until 1991, making him the city's longest-serving chief.

Following retirement, Bruestle continued to make contributions to law enforcement with the development of continuing education programs at Cape Fear Community College. According to his obituary, he was instrumental in the founding of Crime Stoppers in New Hanover County.

Bruestle was also a longtime member of Winter Park Presbyterian Church, where he served as a deacon and elder. He was also a member and past president of the Wilmington Rotary Club.

According to funeral arrangements, Bruestle will be buried at Oleander Memorial Gardens, following a memorial service at 10 a.m. Friday, July 22, at Winter Park Presbyterian Church, 4501 Wrightsville Ave. Additional information on the life of Bruestle and funeral arrangements are available through the Wilmington Funeral & Cremation at www.wilmingtoncares.com.

"Please keep the Bruestle family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," WPD officials said.

