Wilmot felon gets more than 9 years for gun and ammunition

Jan. 4—A former Wilmot man was sentenced this week to 9 1/2 years in prison following his conviction at trial last year for the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon, authorities said Wednesday.

Corey Donovan, 40, was prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior felony convictions, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Concord.

In March 2021, authorities received a tip that Donovan possessed firearms. A search of his property and vehicles turned up a loaded 20-gauge shotgun with several rounds of ammunition on and in the weapon strapped to a Jeep's roll bar, authorities said.

Additional ammunition was located in the Jeep's center console. Found elsewhere on his property were a companion 20-gauge shotgun barrel, several shotgun parts, multiple rounds of ammunition, two homemade silencers and various gun accessories, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Donovan has been detained since his March 2021 arrest. He was on supervised release at the time of the offense following an earlier federal conviction for conspiracy to commit bank robbery and related firearms charges arising out of the February 2007 armed robbery of the Franklin Savings Bank, where he and several compatriots initially escaped by snowmobile, authorities said.

His latest sentence consists of 110 months for the new firearms offense and five months for the violation of supervised release, to be served consecutively. Donovan will be on a new term of supervised release of three years following his release from prison, authorities said.

Federal, state and local authorities assisted in the case.