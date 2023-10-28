Wilnitra Dixon selected as Clay County’s principal of the year

Clay County District Schools selects Wilnitra Dixon from Oakleaf Junior High School as the 2023- 2024 Principal of the Year.

Hope Davis from Lakeside Junior High School was also selected as the 2023-2024 Assistant Principal of the Year.

Principal Dixon and Mrs. Davis were nominated by other administrators in Clay County and Superintendent Broskie presented the honor by surprising Principal Dixon and Mrs. Davis at the October Principal and Assistant Principal Meeting.

Principal Dixon has worked in Clay County since 2003 when she started as a social studies teacher at Green Cove Springs Junior High School. She has served as an administrator in the school district for the past nine years.

She has led both Oakleaf Village and Oakleaf Junior High as a principal and is known by her colleagues and staff as a caring and driven leader who goes above and beyond for teachers and students.

Mrs. Davis started her education career in Bradford County as a teacher for 11 years prior to moving to Keystone Heights Jr/Sr High School where she completed the aspiring assistant principal program.

After her year at Keystone Heights Jr/Sr High, she transitioned to the assistant principal role at Lakeside Junior High School. She is in her sixth year of being an assistant principal. Mrs. Davis is an advocate for inclusion opportunities for students with disabilities and has a heart for students.

As the award recipients, Principal Dixon and Mrs. Davis will represent Clay County District Schools in the state competition. In November, both Principal Dixon and Mrs. Davis will be formally recognized at the monthly school board meeting.

