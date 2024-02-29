Wilson cemetery vandal sentenced to 12 years in prison

Feb. 28—A Wilson County man who vandalized Lebanon cemeteries in 2022 has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Justin Emler, 33, pleaded guilty to vandalism over $60,000 and desecration of a venerated object. He also pleaded guilty to an unrelated golf cart burglary. He was sentenced to 10 years for his crimes involving Cedar Grove Cemetery and Wilson County Memorial Gardens, and two years for the theft and damage of two golf carts from Lebanon Golf and Country Club.

Another suspect, Jeremy Heaton, was arrested and charged with the cemetery vandalism and burglary. He's currently awaiting trial.

Both men were arrested and charged within days of the incident and have been held in custody since their arrests. Emler will serve his sentence after being transferred to the custody of the department of corrections.

"Desecration of a venerated object involves the vandalism of a respected object such as a grave or a monument," District Attorney Jason Lawson said. "Although this law has been in the criminal code for many years, it is rare to see a person violating this statute. Anytime a person commits this type of offensive conduct, they can expect that prosecutors will require a sentence to serve in jail and an order requiring full payment of restitution for the damage done. Because of this, these cases are more likely to go to trial than resolve in a plea."