CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — On Monday, Jan. 15, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Wilson College invites the community to join a presentation on "Centering Love, Healing and Liberation in Our Social Justice Work."

The event, featuring interdisciplinary researcher and a scholar-practitioner Durryle Brooks, will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. in Alumnae Chapel, Thomson Hall, Wilson College, 1015 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg.

The event is free.

Durryle Brooks

Brooks has a B.A. from St. Mary's College of Maryland in Religious Studies, an M.A. in Sexuality Studies from San Francisco State University, and a Ph.D. in Teacher Education and School Improvement from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst with a concentration in Social Justice Education.

Wilson College is committed to fostering inclusive dialogue and empowering individuals to be agents of positive change.

Go to wilson.edu, for more information.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Wilson College to celebrate MLK Day 2024 with inspiring speaker