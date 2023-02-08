Update: Wilson County Commissioner charged, suspended from job as sheriff's detective

Justin Smith, the commissioner of Wilson County's District 25, has been charged with DUI and possession of a weapon while under the influence, according to the 15th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Smith, who also serves as a detective with the Wilson County Sheriff's Office, was suspended soon after a traffic stop on Sunday evening.

A Lebanon police car.

A court date is scheduled for March 2, District Attorney General Jason Lawson said.

The investigation has been turned over to the district attorney's office, Lebanon Police Department Lt. PJ Hardy said.

The sheriff’s office suspended Smith when the department became aware of the traffic stop, Wilson County Sheriff's Office Capt. Scott Moore said. The sheriff’s department's investigation is for potential “violations of departmental policies,” Moore said.

Smith was not on duty at the time of the stop, according to the district attorney's office. Nor was Smith in a county issued vehicle when stopped, according to Hardy.

Smith has not commented on case. Attorney Jeff Cherry was hired to represent Smith.

Smith was elected to the county commission in 2018 in a field of four candidates. Last year, Smith ran uncontested in a reelection bid.

Reach Andy Humbles at ahumbles@tennessean.com or 615-726-5939 and on Twitter @ AndyHumbles.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Lebanon police probe Wilson County commissioner after traffic stop