Wilson County deputies 'justified' in deadly shooting of Watertown man, District Attorney General says

Wilson County deputies were justified in the fatal shooting of a man earlier this month during a welfare check in Watertown, according to the District Attorney General.

Kevin Walter Withrow was killed in the shooting on Aug. 10, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The Wilson County Sheriff's Office deputies who have not been identified, both shot at Withrow during a welfare check. Withrow had failed to respond to commands to drop the firearm he was carrying, a spokesperson for the TBI had said.

The TBI was asked to conduct an investigation by 15th judicial District Attorney Jason Lawson.

“Upon reviewing the interviews of the witnesses and especially the video footage, my office has determined that the officer was justified in the use of deadly force in this case,” Lawson said. “Mr. Withrow possessed an assault rifle which he pointed at the officer and advanced towards the officer. The officer issued several commands for Mr. Withrow to drop the weapon, but Mr. Withrow refused and continued to advance on the officer with the weapon still pointed at him.”

Both the deputy who was threatened and a second officer fired, hitting Withrow, Lawson said.

Withrow was pronounced dead at the scene.

ilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan.

The shooting took place just before 6 p.m., after deputies responded to a home in the 3000 block of Linwood Road.

"Our deputies put their lives on the line every day," Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said. "I commend General Lawson's decision and agree with it.

"These deputies had no other options and responded appropriately."

Reach Andy Humbles at ahumbles@tennessean.com or 615-726-5939 and on Twitter @ AndyHumbles.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: D.A.: Wilson County deputies 'justified' in fatal Watertown shooting