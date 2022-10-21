Wilson County man indicted for September shooting incident

Oct. 20—Charges related to the September incident that left a 19-year-old Wilson County man dead have been handed down by a grand jury.

Caleb Mershon, 20, is facing an eight-count indictment for his role in the shooting death of Austin Scott-Lee Gordon during the early morning hours of Sept. 10.

According to District Attorney Jason Lawson, Mershon was formally charged with reckless homicide, aggravated assault resulting in death, three counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, underage consumption of alcohol, unlawful possession of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm while under the influence of an intoxicant.

"Reckless homicide is a class-D felony, and it carries between two and four years," Lawson said. "Under (Tennessee's) new truth in sentencing laws, it is a 100% to-serve sentence. The next one, aggravated assault resulting in death, is a class-C felony and, under those laws, carries between three years and six years at 100% to serve."

Lawson indicated that reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon is a class-E felony, each carrying between one and two years. However, those charges are not mandated 100% sentencing, based on the truth in the sentencing statute.

Underage consumption, unlawful possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm while under the influence of an intoxicant are all misdemeanors that carry up to eleven months and 29 days in jail.

"If the jury determines guilt to all of these charges, at a sentencing hearing, a judge will determine where the sentences exactly set at for each offense," Lawson said. "The judge will then set whether the sentences are run consecutively or concurrently with one another."

Judge Brody Kane will preside over Mershon's case.

Mershon's arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 2.

"He was booked in the Wilson County Jail last week and had a $75,000 bond which he has made," Lawson said.