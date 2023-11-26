Wilson County program gives veterans a hand up

Nov. 25—Before the county commission got down to business on Monday night, a local veterans group gave funding to a program that helps veterans in emergency situations.

"Our veterans service officer ZaBrina Seay has started a program (called) No Vet Left Behind," Wilson Warriors founder Terry Ashe said. "We've had two or three fundraisers in the last couple of years, and we've been putting money aside."

Wilson Warriors gave $4,500 to the veterans service office to help fund its No Vet Left Behind Program during the Wilson County Commission meeting Monday night.

"This (is) one (program) where they'll get a call tonight while y'all are going home, and there'll be veteran stranded on one of the eight exits that are in this county, or there'll be one that doesn't have any food or can't pay their light bill," Ashe said. "So, we've been behind the scenes putting our funds together."

The funds presented to the veterans service office will help provide funds to veterans in these situations.

"Veterans do not want a handout," Ashe said. "They do need a hand up occasionally."

The No Vet Left Behind program helps provide emergency housing, medication and food, among other services.

"We have some veterans that they can't provide for their children," Seay said. "They need diapers. They may need formula, and all of this (need) normally happens after hours. So, this is so amazing."

Lebanon airport updates

Lebanon Municipal Airport Manager and CEO Heather Bay delivered a report to the county commission regarding airport operations and updates during its meeting.

"The airfield's become increasingly known for its convenience and ideal proximity (to Nashville)," Bay said. "There are many embracing the luxury of getting (out of) their car and into the air within 15 minutes."

Bay told the county commissioners that the Lebanon Airport has grown significantly.

"Our once rural airfield catered to less than 100 or even 1,000 aircraft a year," Bay said. "We now cater to 150 a day."

In 2023, the airport also began hosting the Wilson County School District's first aviation courses.

Director of schools report

The Wilson County School District received its composite growth scores from the state. Gladeville Middle School, Mt. Juliet Middle School, Rutland Elementary, Southside School, Springdale Elementary, Stoner Creek Elementary and West Wilson Middle School, all received the highest possible score, which was a level five.

"Our district also received a composite score of level five in growth, and it did not stop there," Wilson County Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell said. "I'd mentioned this earlier. I had some information, but it had not become final. But Gladeville Middle School sixth-grade social studies department students had the highest growth score in the state of Tennessee at 15.8. To give you what that means ... zero is when your is acceptable, where you're supposed to be, and they were at 15.8."

The Mt. Juliet Middle School seventh-grade social studies department also scored the highest in the state.