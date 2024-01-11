Wilson County School Board amends policy

Jan. 10—During Monday evening's Wilson County School Board meeting, a proposed policy change raised concerns for zone 4 board member Joseph Padilla.

The section of the policy states that, "The Board may restrict the recording of board meetings via camera, camcorder, or other photographic equipment when such recording creates a threat to public safety and welfare or impedes the conducting of efficient and orderly public meetings."

The inclusion of this wording was recommended by the Tennessee School Boards Association and deals with an attorney general's opinion.