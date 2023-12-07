Wilson County Schools joins nationwide social media lawsuit

Dec. 6—The Wilson County School Board has voted to join a growing group of school systems in a lawsuit against social media companies. Wilson County Schools joined other Tennessee school districts in the nationwide suit following a vote at Monday night's board meeting.

The board has discussed joining the lawsuit in previous board meetings and work sessions.

"I know that we — and I specifically — have talked about mental health a lot from this board room, and I feel like this is a very real way to affect change," board chairperson Jamie Farough said during last Thursday evening's work session.

Attorney Chris McCarty came to the work session on Thursday night to talk to the school board about the lawsuit and to ask them to join.

"Right now, we have over 25 school systems in the state of Tennessee that have joined the fight and the social media battle in terms of taking action against social media companies for what we believe are harmful tactics that they utilize for young people," McCarty said.

There are hundreds of school districts nationwide that have joined the suit based on the argument that the social media platforms are a public nuisance.

"The school systems that have filed in these cases that we're asking you to join have filed based on nuisance," McCarty said. "What do I mean by that? I literally mean what it sounds like. It means all the things that schools are having to clean up the mess that social media companies are creating for teenagers."

According to McCarty, those things include an increased need for school counselors, social-media-related discipline, bullying and threats.

"If Facebook, if Meta, if TikTok, if Twitter, if they know these things are happening, they're encouraging them to happen, and they're causing actual harm to kids, which is bleeding over into (schools) trying to clean that up and deal with it and help those kids out," McCarty said. "Then, we're being damaged. School systems are being damaged, not just from a time expense but from a monetary expense."

The goal of the lawsuit is to affect change. McCarty said that there are typically two ways to do this through legal action, money and injunctive relief.

"Injunctive relief is basically having them agree moving forward — as part of a settlement that's going to be entered by a court — to change their behavior, to not allow for students to join this so freely, to — if they find to that a young person has joined it — to kick them off," McCarty said.

In addition to the 800 school districts participating in the suit nationwide, there are personal suits against the social media companies.

"That's something that kind of stuck out to me," Farough said. "You're talking about the five largest companies in the world, and you've got one mom and dad who's dealing with something detrimental that happened to their daughter going up against (those companies) ... and then, you've got 800 school systems with 20,000-40,000 kids behind them saying, 'We're seeing this in all our kids. We're seeing increased youth suicide rates. We're seeing discipline issues and even physical damages (from things like) TikTok challenges that the schools are having to fix.' "